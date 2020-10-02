1/1
Jill Burkett
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jill Burkett
March 23, 1966 - September 27, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Jill Caprice Castleberry Burkett passed away in her sleep, Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Having gone back and forth about having a Celebration of Jill's life, we decided an informal get together might be reasonably safe. We feel friends should have the opportunity to console each other at a time like this and have closure. Please do what is right for you. Friday, October 2, 4 pm, Crestwood Park, 3700 Rockwood Park Dr.
Jill was born on March 23, 1966 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Larry and Angela Castleberry.
Survivors: Husband, Hank Burkett; son, Harrison Siegmund and his wife Sarah; stepdaughter, Lena Burkett; mother, Angela Castleberry; brother, Jon Castleberry; sister, Kris Hamilton and her husband Brad; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Jill spread joy wherever she went and is loved by her family and many friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Crestwood Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 1, 2020
Jeff I'm heartbroken for your loss.Sending bright healing light and all my love.

Suzi Pledger
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved