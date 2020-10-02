Jill BurkettMarch 23, 1966 - September 27, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Jill Caprice Castleberry Burkett passed away in her sleep, Sunday, September 27, 2020.Having gone back and forth about having a Celebration of Jill's life, we decided an informal get together might be reasonably safe. We feel friends should have the opportunity to console each other at a time like this and have closure. Please do what is right for you. Friday, October 2, 4 pm, Crestwood Park, 3700 Rockwood Park Dr.Jill was born on March 23, 1966 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Larry and Angela Castleberry.Survivors: Husband, Hank Burkett; son, Harrison Siegmund and his wife Sarah; stepdaughter, Lena Burkett; mother, Angela Castleberry; brother, Jon Castleberry; sister, Kris Hamilton and her husband Brad; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.Jill spread joy wherever she went and is loved by her family and many friends.