Jill Robbins Wilson FORT WORTH -- Jill Robbins Wilson passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020 with her children by her side.She exemplified how to live life with grace and kindness and will be remembered for her fierce devotion to family and friends. SERVICE: An outdoor service to honor Jill's life will be held on Saturday, August 15, at 10am at the Outdoor Gazebo at Moore Funeral Home in Arlington, Texas. We ask that all in attendance wear masks and socially distance for safety. There will also be a visitation available on Friday, August 14 from 4-8pm also at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Street, Arlington, TX 76012. MEMORIALS: To honor her memory, we ask that donations be made to the Jill Robbins Wilson fund at Mission Arlington or share in her passion for gardening and beautification by planting a tree or a rosebush in her honor. Jill Robbins was born on March 19, 1940 in Amarillo, Texas to Homer and Lillian Robbins. Tapping out at a full 4'11" in height, she maintained a large and significant presence with her vibrancy and beauty. A 1958 graduate of Amarillo High School (The Golden Sandstorms), Jill was a devoted "Sandie" that cherished all of her childhood friendships that lasted throughout her life. After moving to Austin to attend the University of Texas, she married her childhood sweetheart, David "Buddy" Witcher.They had 2 children, Robin Witcher and Kevin Witcher, and settled in the Nottingham neighborhood in Grand Prairie.Later, Jill devoted herself to being a mom while becoming a full-time single working mother. She had the unique distinction of working as both a shoe model and a hair model. She held a variety of office jobs including a 20+ year career at Vought Aircraft, and Jill made a name for herself as hard working and efficient. Throughout her life, she had a flair for fashion that she passed along to her daughter. A lifelong animal lover, she married Dr. Curtis L. Wilson Jr. a local veterinarian, in 1986. They were married until his passing in 1997, and she will be buried beside him. Sweetness and kindness are the words that describe her most aptly. Jill had a special beauty that resonated from inside. Her laughter and her smile always held an infectious warmth that she shared with others. Gardening was her passion, especially roses with their beautiful scent.Jill became an enthusiastic grandmother in 1998 and was known for her "perfect attendance" at every one of her grandsons' activities. Jill also served as a Stephens Minister and regularly attended Epworth United Methodist Church in Arlington, and she enjoyed many happy trips with her children to California, New York and Ireland. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dr. Curtis L. Wilson, Jr., her brother, Bobby Robbins, and a bonus brother, Charlie Dodson. SURVIVORS: Jill is survived by her loving children Robin Witcher and Kevin Witcher; grandchildren Andrew Witcher and Jack Witcher; sister-in-law Johnnie Robbins; nephews Homer Robbins and Wesley Robbins; nieces Suzanne Gerstner, Cecelia Witcher and Trixie Bond; Family members Rick O'Donnell, Michelle Witcher Clarke and Will Clarke; former husband David Witcher and his wife Peggy Witcher; and many cousins, great nieces and nephews. Her precious dogs and cats will miss her also. Her enduring friendships with many of her neighbors were one of the highlights of her life. These include her best friend Bobbie Heckathorn and her family, the Coley/Seth family, the Erickson family, the Morgan family, and numerous others. Her family would like to give thanks to her special caregiver for the last several months, Philomena Akunne, and the entire CC Young team.