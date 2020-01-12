|
Jillian K. Talbot WEATHERFORD--Jillian K. Talbot left this world to be with our Savior. God has called her home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. Jill was born April 28, 1989. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Taylor Brown; grandmother, Joan Talbot; and uncle, Joey Gasca. SURVIVORS: Parents, Laura and John Grifka; brother, Blake Talbot and wife, Katie; niece, Emily Chyenne Talbot; nephew, Ty Blake; niece, Bryleigh Kate Talbot; grandmother, Margaret Brown; Aunt Kim Hensley, Uncle James Hensley, Aunt Karen Gasca, Uncles Douglas Brown and Steven Brown; along with numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins; biological father, Bill Talbot and wife, Jamie.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020