Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Jillian Talbot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jillian K. Talbot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jillian K. Talbot Obituary
Jillian K. Talbot WEATHERFORD--Jillian K. Talbot left this world to be with our Savior. God has called her home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. Jill was born April 28, 1989. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Taylor Brown; grandmother, Joan Talbot; and uncle, Joey Gasca. SURVIVORS: Parents, Laura and John Grifka; brother, Blake Talbot and wife, Katie; niece, Emily Chyenne Talbot; nephew, Ty Blake; niece, Bryleigh Kate Talbot; grandmother, Margaret Brown; Aunt Kim Hensley, Uncle James Hensley, Aunt Karen Gasca, Uncles Douglas Brown and Steven Brown; along with numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins; biological father, Bill Talbot and wife, Jamie.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More
- ADVERTISEMENT -