Jim Anderson Obituary
Jim Anderson FORT WORTH--Jim Anderson, 81, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. Jim joined the U.S. Marine Corps at a very young age. He retired from Texas Wesleyan. Jim was a prankster who never met a stranger. He loved doing ghost tours and everything spooky. He was also a genuine animal lover and rescued many throughout his lifetime. SURVIVORS: Wife, Jennie Anderson; daughter, Robin Breedlove and husband, James; and grandson, Leland Breedlove.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 10, 2019
