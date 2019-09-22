|
Jim Follis ARLINGTON--Jimmy Dayle "Jim" Follis, 62, beloved husband and father, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Arlington. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at First United Methodist Church, 777 N. Walnut Creek, Mansfield. Interment: Burlway Gardens Cemetery, Mansfield. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Jim was born Aug. 11, 1957, in Ardmore, Okla., to Dempsey Follis and Patsy Thomas Follis. The family moved to Arlington in 1971. Jim graduated from Arlington High School in 1975, where he played football, baseball and track for the Colts. He received his BBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1981. Jim worked for 40 years in plumbing and industrial supply sales and 18 years in real estate. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Mansfield. Jim was an avid fan of the OU Sooners and Texas Rangers. He loved spending time with his family at their lake house. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and snow skiing trips every year with his family. He loved the Lord Jesus most of all, and dearly loved his family and beloved Labrador, Pearl. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Dempsey Follis, in 1991 and brother, Jeff Follis, in 2015. SURVIVORS: Wife of 34 years, Bonnie Carol Bledsoe Follis; daughter, Beth Follis; son, Ben Follis; mother, Patsy Follis; sister, Beverly Baker; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and a host of friends he loved. Also, influential in Jim's life were his role models, Aunt Lynn and his late Uncle Jim Thomas.
