Jim Gentry

December 26, 1935 - September 7, 2020

Colleyville, Texas - Jim Finis Gentry, of Colleyville, Texas, passed away on September 7, 2020 in Colleyville, TX.

He will always be remembered as a loving father and friend to all that knew and loved him. He was born on December 26, 1935 in Teague, Texas to Charlie and Sarah Gentry. Jim truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, he had a passion for barbeque cook-offs while enjoying a cold Budweiser. Jim served during the Korean War in the Air Force.

Jim is survived by his wife Carol Gentry, of Colleyville, Texas; daughter, Miachelle Gentry of Seagoville, Texas; grandchildren, William Sacks, Priscilla Gamez, Crystal McCoy, Jason Gamez and Michelle Starr; great grandchildren; Chase Pruitt, Kaydence Brown, Kaylee Brown, Kaydee Brown and Mason McCoy.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, all of his siblings, and his daughters, Sherri Starr and Lisa Ford.

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 3:00 pm. The Committal Service will conclude the services at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park.





