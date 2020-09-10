1/1
Jim Gentry
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim Gentry
December 26, 1935 - September 7, 2020
Colleyville, Texas - Jim Finis Gentry, of Colleyville, Texas, passed away on September 7, 2020 in Colleyville, TX.
He will always be remembered as a loving father and friend to all that knew and loved him. He was born on December 26, 1935 in Teague, Texas to Charlie and Sarah Gentry. Jim truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, he had a passion for barbeque cook-offs while enjoying a cold Budweiser. Jim served during the Korean War in the Air Force.
Jim is survived by his wife Carol Gentry, of Colleyville, Texas; daughter, Miachelle Gentry of Seagoville, Texas; grandchildren, William Sacks, Priscilla Gamez, Crystal McCoy, Jason Gamez and Michelle Starr; great grandchildren; Chase Pruitt, Kaydence Brown, Kaylee Brown, Kaydee Brown and Mason McCoy.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, all of his siblings, and his daughters, Sherri Starr and Lisa Ford.
A visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 3:00 pm. The Committal Service will conclude the services at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
02:00 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
8174985894
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved