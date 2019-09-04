|
Jim Gifford Loudermilk, Jr. CROWLEY -- Jim Gifford Loudermilk, Jr., 67, son of the late Jim Loudermilk and Ruby Loudermilk passed Monday, September 2, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 in Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Greenwood. He was born on August 6, 1952 in Fort Worth, Texas. He was a 1970 graduate of Brewer High School and graduated from Texas Wesleyan University. He retired after 30 years as an accountant for Radio Shack. Jim had a particular love for guitars, dancing, the game of golf and his fantasy football league. He had a smile for everyone and loved bringing joy to others through music. He is preceded in death by his parents; and cousin, Donald Loudermilk. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his twin daughters, Esther Elaine Sebesta and Sarah Elizabeth Loudermilk; and his beloved granddaughter, Katelyn Elizabeth Sebesta, his "Katie Bug," all of Fort Worth; sister, Jean Hall of White Settlement; and a host of devoted cousins, family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019