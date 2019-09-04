Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Loudermilk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Gifford Loudermilk Jr.


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim Gifford Loudermilk Jr. Obituary
Jim Gifford Loudermilk, Jr. CROWLEY -- Jim Gifford Loudermilk, Jr., 67, son of the late Jim Loudermilk and Ruby Loudermilk passed Monday, September 2, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 in Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Greenwood. He was born on August 6, 1952 in Fort Worth, Texas. He was a 1970 graduate of Brewer High School and graduated from Texas Wesleyan University. He retired after 30 years as an accountant for Radio Shack. Jim had a particular love for guitars, dancing, the game of golf and his fantasy football league. He had a smile for everyone and loved bringing joy to others through music. He is preceded in death by his parents; and cousin, Donald Loudermilk. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his twin daughters, Esther Elaine Sebesta and Sarah Elizabeth Loudermilk; and his beloved granddaughter, Katelyn Elizabeth Sebesta, his "Katie Bug," all of Fort Worth; sister, Jean Hall of White Settlement; and a host of devoted cousins, family and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More