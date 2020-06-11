Jim Hargrave
1938 - 2020
Dr. Jim Hargrave CLEBURNE -- Jimmy Hargrave, 81, retired dentist and Captain in the US Army went to be with our lord Monday, June 8, 20 20. SERVICE: A Celebration of Life will be conducted at noon, Saturday, June 13, at The Fountains Fellowship Church in Crowley, Texas. A private burial will be conducted in Rosehill Cemetery. Jimmy was born December 27, 1938 to Harvey and Lorene Hargrave in Sulphur Springs, Texas. He was united in marriage for 62 years to the love of his life, Marilyn Sue Gatton. He served on the Crowley School board for 24 years, honoring him with the naming of J.A. Hargrave Elementary. Jimmy was the owner of Crowley Family Dentistry and was awarded the Texas Life Membership award from Texas Dentistry Association for his 50 plus years of service. Jim was a devout Christian and active philanthropist in his community. Some of Jimmy's fondest memories involve volunteering for missionary dentistry work in Honduras each year. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, OperationSmile.com, or your charity of choice. Preceding him in death were his parents, Harvey and Lorene Hargrave; and one sister, Sue Davis. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Marilyn Hargrave of Cleburne; sons, Brant Hargrave and wife, Angie of North Richland Hills, Jon Hargrave and wife, Marie of Fort Worth, David Hargrave and wife, Christy of Southlake, Daniel Hargrave and wife, Maeva of Papara,Tahiti, Joshua Hargrave of Dallas. Jim also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Along with his family members, Jim leaves behind a countless number of dental associates and patients, schoolboard members, Church members, and friends throughout the community who were all treated as a member of the family. Doc, we will carry your memory in our hearts. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
The Fountains Fellowship Church
Funeral services provided by
Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Funeral Home
512 North Ridgeway Drive
Cleburne, TX 76033
(817) 648-0522
