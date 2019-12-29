|
|
Jim Quinton Bradford DALLAS--Jim Quinton Bradford was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Jan. 15, 1943, and died peacefully at 1:01 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Restland Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Jim Bradford to HumanCoalition.org https://www.genesisshelter.org/donate/www.restlandfuneralhome.com/ Jim grew up in Kilgore, Texas, the son of educators, Sarah Ollivia Lilly and QL Bradford. He graduated from Kilgore College, UT Arlington and earned a master's degree from Stephen F. Austin. He was a poet, gourmet chef, avid golfer and painter. His greatest qualities were his resilience, his work ethic and his belief that you never stop the fight. He was grateful to be lovingly cared for by brilliant doctors and nurses especially Dr. Bruce Bowers and Toby Speight at Medical City Dallas. Upon graduation, he became a college professor before entering the publishing industry. He bought and sold several printing businesses specializing in vanity printing for large college textbook companies. Always involved in community affairs, he has been president of several homeowners' associations and president of his son's athletic booster club. He was a leader and decision maker. SURVIVORS: Jim is survived by his wife of 40 years, Brenda McGinnis Bradford. They raised their three children as the perfect blended family - daughter, Julia May and husband, Cary; son, Jeff Bradford and wife, Tricia; son, Brandon Bean and wife, Amy. But the true spark in his eye was created by nine grandchildren, Jordan, Cooper, Jackson, Alex, Sam, John, Max, Riggs, Henry.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 29, 2019