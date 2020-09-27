Jim Scott BellJune 25, 1957 - September 20, 2020Bedford, Texas - Jim Scott Bell, at 63 years old, went home to be with his Lord & Savior on September 20, 2020. Jim was born on June 25, 1957 to Homer Allen Bell, Jr. & Patsy Ann Bell, in Fort Worth, Texas. He spent many years of his life between the Fort Worth, Texas area & Corpus Christi, Texas. He loved hunting, fishing, cooking, & rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, but most of all, his family. He proudly served the United States Marine Corps, from which he was medically retired.He was preceded in death by his father & best friend, Homer Allen Bell, Jr., who greeted him at the gates of Heaven. Oh, what a sweet & joyous reunion!He is survived by his loving wife & devoted companion of 32 years, Angela Patterson Bell. He is also survived by his cherished children, Jennifer Bell Fritts, son-in-law William Erik Fritts, Virginia Autumn Patterson, Christopher Scott Bell, & Thomas Brayden Bell. He was a proud grandfather to William Dominik Fritts, Rylie Nicole Bates, Ryder Wilkinson Fritts, Mila Marie Bell, & Kaiden Allan Bell. They were his absolute pride & joy. Jim is also survived by his mother, Patsy Ann Cruz & beloved siblings, Eddie Williams & his wife Patsy, Carol Smith & husband Willard, Cathy Hensley & husband David, Allen Bell, & Mary Ann Zaitani. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, & friends.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29th, at 9am, with a service to follow at 10:30am.Biggers Funeral Home6100 Azle AvenueFort Worth, Texas 76135Jim will be laid to rest at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery, where he will be given full military honors. Please respect his immediate family & siblings at this time, as the ceremony will be kept private."On Judgement Day, I'll bring you back home - a great family gathering! You'll be famous and honored all over the world. You'll see it with your own eyes - all those painful partings turned into reunions! God's promise."Zephaniah 3:20