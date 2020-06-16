Jim Tooley BURLESON--Jim Tooley, age 85, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 in Ft. Worth. SERVICE: Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery near West. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Special Olympics. Jim was born March 25, 1935 in Olin, the son of the late Richard and Jewel (Shirley) Tooley. He was a graduate of Hico High School where he played basketball and football. On January 11, 1958 he was united in marriage to Mildred Ondrej in Alvarado. Mildred preceded him in death on November 15, 2013. Jim proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked for Container Corporation of America for over 40 years and retired from Liberty Container in 2000. In his younger years Jim enjoyed breaking and riding horses, working cattle, and trick roping. After retiring he and his wife Mildred loved to travel, gamble at the casinos, and were known to be a hit on the dance floor. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and attending their sporting events. SURVIVORS: include his children, Gina Weems and husband Chuck of Burleson, Keith Tooley and wife Lori of Burleson, and Kristin Sills and husband Todd of Bristol; grandchildren, Michael Weems and wife Stacy, Lindsay Weems, Tyler Tooley, Brady Tooley, and Ryann Sills; his great grandchildren, Brooklyn and Ryder; brothers, Don Tooley and wife Jan and Joe Tooley and wife Laverne; sisters, Pat Fillingim and Kay Gravette and husband Mike; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial guestbook can be book found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 16, 2020.