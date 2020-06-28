Jimmie Abb Coontz BURLESON--Jimmie Abb Coontz, 88, of Burleson was called to be with his Heavenly Father Saturday, June 20, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service was held at Rendon Cemetery. Jimmie was born July 2, 1931, in Amarillo to Abb and Maudie Coontz. After spending his childhood and early high school years in Amarillo, the family moved to Fort Worth. He graduated from Poly High School. Jimmie married his precious wife, Naomi Levey, who he met at Texas Wesleyan University in October 1954. Jimmie was an active member of Pierce Street Baptist (now Second Baptist) in Amarillo, Calvary Baptist and Sagamore Hill Baptist churches in Fort Worth, and Oak Grove and First Baptist in Burleson. He served as a deacon, department director, teacher, and was on most of the committees. He served in the United States Army, and worked for Bell Helicopter for 33 years, where he worked his way up to manager. For over 60 years, he was a Master Mason. Jimmie served three terms on the Burleson School Board, including a tenure as president. SURVIVORS: Jimmie is survived by his wife, Naomi; son, Greg Coontz and wife, Donna; daughter, Cathy Frederick and husband, Ned; precious grandchildren, Lindsey and Rachel Coontz, Brooke Simmons and husband, Aaron, Hayden and Corbin Frederick; and brothers, Jack Coontz and Ronald Coontz and wife, Mary.