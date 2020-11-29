Jimmie D. WoolseySeptember 13, 1924 - November 22, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Jimmie D. Woolsey, 96, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, surrounded by an adoring family.Born in Charleston, Texas to H.B. and Bessie Woolsey on Sept. 13, 1924, he grew up near the east Texas community of Cooper. He attended Enloe High School and married his high school sweetheart, Billie in 1944.Jim was a World War II veteran and served in the U.S. Army. After the war, he and Billie settled in Fort Worth, Texas and began their vending machine company, Melody Music. He enjoyed working in his business until the age of 94.His many interests and skills included hunting quail, bass fishing, playing poker with his friends, country music and playing the guitar. Though successful in many business ventures and with all his varied interests, his legacy will be that of a family man. He was a devoted husband, a nurturing father and dedicated grandfather. He was unselfish with his time, his guidance, his personal stories, laughter and generosity. He lavished all with love.Jimmie was preceded in death by his wife, Billie; and two brothers, Tony and Don.Survivors: Daughter, Carolyn Ogburn and husband, Tom; son, Jimmie D. Woolsey, Jr., and wife, Connie; three grandchildren, Julie Angelini and husband, Carlo, Joey Ogburn, Sandi Schneider and husband, Ryan; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Tate and Mattie Bess Reason; and numerous nieces and nephews.