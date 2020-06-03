Jimmie David Larabell BURLESON--Jimmie David Larabell, 82, passed away peacefully at 12:42 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at a Fort Worth hospital. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Lifepointe Church, 120 S Crowley Road, Crowley, Texas, 76036. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Moslah Shriners of Fort Worth, Texas. Jimmie was born in Alto, Texas, on Jan. 4, 1938 to and was preceded in death by his father, Robert David Larabell, a farmer, and mother, Kate Bennett Larabell, a homemaker. They were married June 26, 1937. Jimmie enlisted in the Army in 1955, serving his time in Germany as border patrol. There he met his wife, Hildegard. They had one son, Thomas Larabell. He worked in the construction business right until his retirement. Jimmie loved traveling and farming. He was a Mason at Grandview Lodge in Grandview, Texas, and a member of the Fort Worth Shriners and Labors Union. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa. SURVIVORS: He is survived by the love of his life of 62 years, Hildegard Larabell; son, Thomas Larabell and wife, Joy; grandson, Dustin Larabell and wife, Dana; great-grandsons, Derek, Dakota, and Drew Larabell; granddaughter, Crystal Larabell; his four-legged children, Bonnie, Molly B; plus more loving family and friends. The family acknowledges and appreciates your kind expressions of sympathy and would like to say a special thank you to Senior Care of Crowley for their loving care during his final days, and a sincere gratitude towards Neptune Society for accommodating us during this difficult time.