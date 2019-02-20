Jimmie Qualls KELLER -- Jimmie Qualls, 91, went peacefully to be with her savior on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Saturday at Allen Church of Christ. Interment: Allen Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet. Jimmie was born in Willis, Okla. and grew up nearby. In 1947, she married Jack Qualls and made her home in Allen, Okla. In 1958, she and her husband moved to Fort Worth, Texas where she spent the remainder of her life. Jimmie led an active and busy life, always in service of others. She poured herself eagerly into her church, friends and family. She held many different jobs as a cosmetologist but many of those years were spent at Leonard's and Montgomery Wards in Fort Worth. She also worked at General Dynamics and Hormel Foods. But, her greatest vocation was that of a wife, mom, aunt and grandmother. Her smile was a bright light, her hugs warm and her love was unconditional and deep. She was an amazing woman and will be greatly missed. Jimmie was preceded in death by her husband, William Jack Qualls; and daughter, Jacksine West. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her three sons, George, Bill and Gary Qualls. She was blessed with ten grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.



