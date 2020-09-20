1/1
Jimmie Eugenia "Jean" Boswell
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmie Eugenia "Jean" Boswell
April 11, 1925 - September 18, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Jimmie Eugenia "Jean" Boswell, 95, passed away peacefully, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
Graveside: 2 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Memorial Park.
Jean was born April 11, 1925, in White Rock to Mozelle and John Boswell. Following her Clarkesville high school graduation, Jean packed her bag and headed to Fort Worth and the big city life on July 19, 1944. Almost immediately she went to work in the mail order department of Montgomery Ward. Jean was a faithful employee and 42 years later on April 16, 1986, she retired. After retirement she made several trips but her travel to the Holy Land was her dream come true.
Jean was a devout Christian and loved her church and her friends therein. She joined North Fort Worth Baptist Church on Sept. 16, 1945. During those 75 years teaching a children's Sunday school class, being a church camp counselor, singing in the choir and being the records keeper for the children's department filled her life with happiness.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Sara Jo Pressly, Martha Dell Glass and Johnnie Zell Glass; and two brothers, David Boswell and William E. Boswell.
Survivors: Brother, Jack Boswell; sister-in-law, Wanda "Mrs. Bill" Boswell; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including special friends, Rachel Anthony and Linda Hoffman. Jean will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
The family has requested that friends wishing to send a memorial in lieu of flowers in her name, send to North Fort Worth Baptist Church, 5801 North Freeway, Fort Worth, Texas 76131.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved