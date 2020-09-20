Jimmie Eugenia "Jean" BoswellApril 11, 1925 - September 18, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Jimmie Eugenia "Jean" Boswell, 95, passed away peacefully, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.Graveside: 2 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Memorial Park.Jean was born April 11, 1925, in White Rock to Mozelle and John Boswell. Following her Clarkesville high school graduation, Jean packed her bag and headed to Fort Worth and the big city life on July 19, 1944. Almost immediately she went to work in the mail order department of Montgomery Ward. Jean was a faithful employee and 42 years later on April 16, 1986, she retired. After retirement she made several trips but her travel to the Holy Land was her dream come true.Jean was a devout Christian and loved her church and her friends therein. She joined North Fort Worth Baptist Church on Sept. 16, 1945. During those 75 years teaching a children's Sunday school class, being a church camp counselor, singing in the choir and being the records keeper for the children's department filled her life with happiness.Jean was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Sara Jo Pressly, Martha Dell Glass and Johnnie Zell Glass; and two brothers, David Boswell and William E. Boswell.Survivors: Brother, Jack Boswell; sister-in-law, Wanda "Mrs. Bill" Boswell; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including special friends, Rachel Anthony and Linda Hoffman. Jean will be dearly missed by all who knew her.The family has requested that friends wishing to send a memorial in lieu of flowers in her name, send to North Fort Worth Baptist Church, 5801 North Freeway, Fort Worth, Texas 76131.