Rosser Funeral Home
1664 W Henderson St
Cleburne, TX 76033
(817) 641-4800
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church Chapel
Cleburne, TX
View Map
Jimmie Evelyn Tanner


1923 - 2020
Jimmie Evelyn Tanner Obituary
Jimmie Evelyn Tanner CLEBURNE -- Jimmie Evelyn Tanner, 96, lifelong resident of Cleburne, Texas passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 in Cleburne. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at First United Methodist Church Chapel, Cleburne. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1300 W. Westhill Drive, Cleburne, Texas 76033 or Children's Advocacy Center of Johnson County, 901 Granbury St., Cleburne, Texas 76033. Jimmie was born in Cleburne on November 18, 1923, the daughter of Myrtle (Ellis) and James S. Brown. Jimmie was a homemaker and was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi for many years. She was also a 79 year member of First United Methodist Church having joined Main Street Methodist Church in 1941, which later became First United Methodist. She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Jack Sanders; second husband, Jim Tanner; brother, Gordon Brown; and daughter, Dianne Sanders Lanman. The family would like to acknowledge and thank Jimmie's companion caregivers, Kim Hefner and Leili Lopez and also Elara Caring for the wonderful hospice care Jimmie received. SURVIVORS: her son, Doug Sanders and wife, Robin, of Fort Worth; son-in-law, Neal Lanman of Cleburne; sister-in-law, Winnie Mae (Leonard) Brown of Wichita Falls, Texas; granddaughter, Marianne Lanman; grandsons, Jack Sanders and wife, Ann and William Sanders and wife, Jaimie; great-grandchildren, Mary Vance Sanders, Jack Eliot Sanders and Hudson Graham Sanders; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 6, 2020
