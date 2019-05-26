|
Jimmie Faye Strickland FORT WORTH--Jimmie Faye Strickland, 85, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Greenwood Chapel. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. She was born on April 16, 1934. She married William Lester Strickland, and they had four sons together. SURVIVORS: She will lovingly be remembered by her sister, Shirley; sons, Ron, Rick, Tom, and Ted; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and countless friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 26, 2019