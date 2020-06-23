Jimmie Lynn Malone FORT WORTH--Jimmie Lynn Malone, 73, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors Chapel in Hillsboro. Burial: Ridge Park Cemetery in Hillsboro. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday prior to service time at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tarrant County Food Bank, 2525 Cullen St., Fort Worth, TX 76107. Jimmie was born Sept. 18, 1946, in Hillsboro to Erma Faye Turner Malone. He was blessed with two Godly stepfathers, Granvel Reed and Ted Carrington, that were great influences in his life. He grew up in Hillsboro and was a 1965 graduate of Hillsboro High School. Jimmie went on to further his education by receiving a Bachelor of Science degree from Dallas Baptist University and a Master's degree in Education from Tarleton State University and later obtaining his superintendent certificate. In 1970, Jimmie began his teaching career at Aquilla ISD and throughout his career he served at multiple school districts as a teacher, coach, principal, superintendent, interim superintendent, and servant leader for education in the state of Texas until his death. Jimmie was an avid golfer. He enjoyed being with his family, especially at the holidays. Preceding him in death were his parents. SURVIVORS: Children, Chris Malone and wife, Melinda, of Fort Worth and Kristel Wilkins and husband, Jason, of Frisco; grandchildren, Blake Malone, Grant Wilkins, Tate Wilkins, and Maddie Wilkins; the mother of his children, Pamela Gibson Malone of Mansfield; and a cousin, Sammye Bartley of Fort Worth.