Jimmie Miller Gassiot

Jimmie Miller Gassiot Obituary
Jimmie Miller Gassiot KENNEDALE--Jimmie Miller Gassiot, 87, of Kennedale, Texas, went to be with his Lord Friday, April 3, 2020. INTERMENT: He will be laid to rest at DFW National Cemetery with a memorial service to follow at a later date. Condolences may be left at wadefamilyfuneralhome. com. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Irene; daughter, Deborah Gassiot; son, Randy Gassiot (Angela); son, John Gassiot (Vanessa); son, Andrew Gassiot (Judy); sister, Patricia Brooks; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 8, 2020
