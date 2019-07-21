Jimmie Paul Brown GRAND PRAIRIE--It is with much sadness to inform you of the death of Jimmie Paul Brown at age 85. He passed away peacefully in his sleep after battling dementia for four years. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster, 301 E. First St., Lancaster, Texas, 75146. Visitation and light refreshments to follow. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to or a . Jim was born in Little Rock, Ark., the only son of William Paul Brown and Sammie Lee Higdon Brown. During World War II, his family moved to Muskogee, Okla., where he graduated from high school. His college years were split between Oklahoma and Texas. He graduated from Texas Christian University (TCU) - Go Horned Frogs - in 1958. He then started his teaching career in elementary schools in Oklahoma from 1959 until 1964. After a tragic train/auto accident in 1964, he spent time in recovery. Jim then began teaching at Memorial High School with classes in English, history and German. He was the senior class sponsor to many students who still came to him on the street in Oklahoma and Texas after all these years. Jim was a member of the German-American Society Arts Association and was president in 1985-1986. Jim took early retirement from teaching in 1986 and moved to Dallas, Texas, in 1987 where he began his ministry career. Jim was an outstanding Presbyterian minister in Tulsa, Okla., and of the Grace Presbyterian Synod of Northeastern Texas. His mission was to be an interim pastor to help the congregation of churches while looking for a permanent minister. He met many people who became lifelong friends. We will miss him dearly, however, we know he is in a much better place. Jim was predeceased by both of his parents; a stepsister, Anne Sheppard; and two children, Becky and Doug Brown. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Karen Brown; daughter, Beth (Greg) Nivens; granddaughter, Kaley (Thomas) Pate; grandsons, Brett and Alex Nivens; great-grandson, Jackson Pate; and great-granddaughter, Kennedy Pate.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019