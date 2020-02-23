Home

Jimmy Carl Redman Obituary
Jimmy Carl Redman AZLE--Jimmy Carl Redman, 61, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. VISITATION: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Jimmy was born Feb. 11, 1959, in Fort Worth. He married Kathleen Will May 1, 2014. He had a career in truck driving, and a passion for riding his Harley. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Barbara Redman. SURVIVORS: Jimmy is survived by wife, Kathleen; children, Jimi Carl Jr., Joseph Lee; grandchildren, Chloie Raven, and Brianna Faith.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020
