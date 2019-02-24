Jimmy Dan "Danny" Luttrell, Jr. FORT WORTH -- Danny was born on July 25, 1956 in Fort Worth, Texas to Betty and Jimmy Luttrell, and passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019 at the age of 62 years. SERVICE: Graveside Services to honor him will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park (Garden of Love) in Fort Worth on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. He spent most of his life in the Fort Worth, Texas area, graduating from Trinity High School in Euless and attending the University of Texas at Arlington. Danny had a lifelong infatuation with weather and launched that into a broadcasting career as the voice of the NOAA National Weather Service Radio, and further as a Television Weatherman in both Wichita Falls & Waco. He also worked in hospitality for the Texas Rangers Baseball organization and in Advertising Sales. Danny was outgoing and never met a stranger with whom he couldn't strike up a conversation. His interests included golf, weather-forecasting, and he was an avid sports fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy D. Luttrell and Betty C. Luttrell. SURVIVORS: brothers, Terry Luttrell and David Luttrell; nephew, Ryan Luttrell; and numerous cousins, other extended family, and dear friends. He will be truly missed by his family and friends, but will always be in our hearts. SIMPLE CREMATION 4301 E Loop 820 Fort Worth, Texas 76119 682-316-8301 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary