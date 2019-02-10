Jimmy Darrell Chapman JOSHUA -- Jimmy Darrell Chapman, age 63, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, February 7, after a lengthy battle with Huntington's Disease. SERVICE: His celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, February 11, 2019, at Cana Baptist Church. Visitation is from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Mountain Valley Funeral Home. Jim retired from the city of Fort Worth in 2015, after 20 years of service as a Master Electrician. He was preceded in death by his son, Justin Ross Chapman in 2016. Jim was a great provider for his family. He was a husband, father, brother and friend to many. He drove a bus to pick up kids for First Baptist of Joshua for many years. He also volunteered replacing light bulbs at Cleburne Pregnancy Center years ago. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Deborah; and his daughter, Jessica (Timothy) Pigg of Fla. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Norma Oliver; his brothers, Ken and Bill (Barbara) Chapman; his step-dad, Bill McKinney; aunts, Sandy Hawkins, Maxine Ambler; brothers-in-law, Robin (Rachel) Oliver, Daniel Oliver, Craig (Sumer) Oliver; sister-in-law, Christy Patterson; and many nieces, nephews and longtime friends.



