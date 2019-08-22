Home

White's Funeral Home - Weatherford
130 Houston Avenue
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 596-4811
Jimmy Carter
Jimmy David (Dave) Carter

Jimmy David (Dave) Carter Obituary
Jimmy David Carter WEATHERFORD - Jimmy David (Dave) Carter passed away August, 20, 2019 at home in Weatherford. SERVICE: 1:00 pm Friday, August 23 At White's Funeral Home, Weatherford. Visitation: 6 to 8 pm Thursday, August 22 at White's Funeral Home. Interment: Indian Creek Cemetery, Mineral Wells. Dave was born August 11, 1940 in Electra, Texas. His careers years were spent at Western Company and Lockheed Martin as a Health and Safety Instructor. Dave met his beloved wife, Diane, at square dancing and they continued square dancing with the Roadrunners Square Dance Club for their 25 years of marriage. SURVIVORS: Beloved wife, Diane, children, Tammy Brown, Kelly Powell, Scott Carter, Kimberly Valesco, Tiffany Carter, and his step-son, David Merrill; sister, Carla Carter; cousin, Bobby Carter; eight-grandchildren and eight-great grandchildren as well as many friends and family members.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 22, 2019
