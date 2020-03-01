|
Jimmy Don McCarty ALVARADO--Jimmy Don McCarty gained his wings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Burleson, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Ranchhouse Cowboy Church in Maypearl, Texas. Jimmy Don McCarty was born May 6, 1936, in Tyler, Texas, and he spend all of his childhood in Tyler. After graduating from Tyler High School, Jim went into the National Guard/Army Reserves from 1954 - 1962. Jim also pursued many adventures in his life, he was an engineer on the first power plant in the DFW area, a real estate agent in the late '80s, retired from TU Electric in 1992, owned and operated several gas stations throughout Johnson County and The Cookout in Alvarado for 13 years. Jim was a big sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching football, basketball, and hockey. Jim was an avid golfer, loved hunting and spending time with family. Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife of 29 years, Jo McCarty; his parents, Rex and Mary Alma McCarty; brothers, Kenneth and Royce and sister-in-law, Betty; sisters, Joyce and Jeanette; and nephew, Neal. Jim was a lover of life, his church and God. He will greatly missed. SURVIVORS: Jim is survived by his daughter, Dusta Otts of Alvarado; son, Danny Otts and wife, Melissa, of Godley; grandson, Hardy Otts of Dallas; nieces, Elaine and Donna; god grandchildren, Steven McClure, Krissy McClure, Jennifer Adams; numerous cousins and extended family. KISER UNDERTAKINGS, LLC Mansfield, 817-546-0108
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2020