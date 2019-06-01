|
|
Jimmy Earl McMillin HASLET-Jimmy Earl McMillin, 74, of Haslet passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Fort Worth. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, Biggers Funeral Home Chapel, 6100 Azle Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76135. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to be given to The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders of Fort Worth, 800 West Magnolia, Fort Worth, TX 76104. Jimmy was born Feb. 4, 1945, in Mountain Spring, Texas, to Olivar Earl McMillian and Amelia Havel McMillin. He married Dolores Gene Marcum on Nov. 22, 1972, in Fort Worth. Jimmy worked as a machinist for General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin for 35 years. Jimmy and Dolores traveled all over the United States. He liked his pontoon boat and getting out on the lake, mountain climbing, and hiking. Jimmy loved his family and grandkids. SURVIVORS: Jimmy is survived by his wife, Dolores McMillin; children, Tammy Hodges, Billy Hodges, Brandy Evans, and Aimee Hobbs. Jimmy has seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His brother is Oran "Sonny" McMillin, and his sister is Earlene Hilton.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 1, 2019