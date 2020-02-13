Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Legacy Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Riscky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Edward Riscky


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Edward Riscky Obituary
Jimmy Edward Riscky FORT WORTH -- Jim Riscky was born on March 28, 1942, in Fort Worth, Texas and passed from this life on Feb. 9, 2020, with his wife, Norma, by his side. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday at Legacy Baptist Church. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, make donations to Punching Out Parkinsons @ 6613 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, Texas 76116, 817-731-4665. Jim was the son of Pete and June Riscky and the grandson of Joe and Mary Riscky, who founded the original Riscky's Grocery and Market in 1927. Jim started working in the family business in 1954, working alongside his father and grandfather as a "Bottle Boy". He moved the empty soft drink bottles that customers returned to the store in cases in the back so the soft drink company could reuse them. Jim often joked "it was our version of recycling". Jim grew up in the supermarket learning to do all the tasks necessary to keep it successful, eventually becoming a butcher as his father and grandfather had been. In the late 1970's, Jim built the first wood fired steel pit, the same pits used to serve all of Riscky's barbeque today. Jim became a self described "workaholic", working at the grocery and barbeque business Monday through Saturday and cutting wood to sell on Sundays. In 1982, Jim married the love of his life, Norma. Soon after, they started the transfomation of Pete Riscky's Grocery into the Riscky's barbeque restaurants as it exists today. Riscky Barbeque is today a Texas legend! Still family operated, with a 92 year history and over 400 employees. Jim played a key role in development of both Sundance Square location and the Fort Worth Stockyards location. He opened restaurants in both these locations early in the development and they are still operating today. The Riscky's Sundance Square is the oldest continuous restaurant in the area. The Riscky's Steakhouse location is the oldest restaurant in Fort Worth, something which made Jim very proud. Although Jim was usually thinking of business, he loved to fish and be on the water. He could often be found trying to outsmart the fish in the waters of Port Aransas or below his beloved home on Eagle Mountain Lake. He was a Scottish Rite Mason. SURVIVORS: Wife, Norma Riscky; children, Jay Riscky and Deirdre, Allison Jones and Casey, Joe Riscky and Kourtney, Stacy Sullivan and Eddie; grandchildren, Pete Riscky, Maddie Riscky, Garett Jones, Grace Jones, Hayden Riscky, Hudson Riscky, Natalie Reed, Stacy R. Sullivan, Gabrielle Sullivan; and sister, Patty and spouse, Butch Harrington.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -