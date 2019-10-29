|
Jimmy Furman Rogers FORT WORTH--Jimmy Furman Rogers passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home, Colleyville, Texas. Interment follows in Blueonnet Hills Memorial Park. SURVIVORS: Jimmy is survived by his children, Celeste, Cindy Davenport (Bryan), Lee Ann, Patrick (Ann Bever); his sister, Chloedonn Fincher; many grandchildren andd great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 29, 2019