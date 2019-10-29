Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
(817) 498-5894
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:30 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Blueonnet Hills Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Furman Rogers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Furman Rogers Obituary
Jimmy Furman Rogers FORT WORTH--Jimmy Furman Rogers passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home, Colleyville, Texas. Interment follows in Blueonnet Hills Memorial Park. SURVIVORS: Jimmy is survived by his children, Celeste, Cindy Davenport (Bryan), Lee Ann, Patrick (Ann Bever); his sister, Chloedonn Fincher; many grandchildren andd great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
Download Now