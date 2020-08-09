1/1
Jimmy Jones Kilpatrick
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmy Jones Kilpatrick FORT WORTH--Jimmy Jones Kilpatrick passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, after an extended illness. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to Home at Last Animal Haven, P.O. Box 189, Godley, TX 76044. Jimmy was born Oct. 26, 1936, in Fort Worth. He was in the insurance business, which was established by his parents, Monroe and Aro Kilpatrick, in 1944. He married Beverly "Becky" Dominy Oct. 9, 1954. Jimmy was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy J. Kilpatrick Jr. SURVIVORS: Children, Jan Reece and husband, Marshall, and Kimberly "Kim" Terrell and husband, Michael; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved