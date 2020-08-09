Jimmy Jones Kilpatrick FORT WORTH--Jimmy Jones Kilpatrick passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, after an extended illness. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to Home at Last Animal Haven, P.O. Box 189, Godley, TX 76044. Jimmy was born Oct. 26, 1936, in Fort Worth. He was in the insurance business, which was established by his parents, Monroe and Aro Kilpatrick, in 1944. He married Beverly "Becky" Dominy Oct. 9, 1954. Jimmy was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy J. Kilpatrick Jr. SURVIVORS: Children, Jan Reece and husband, Marshall, and Kimberly "Kim" Terrell and husband, Michael; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.