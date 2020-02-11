|
Jimmy Kelly Jones Jr. FORT WORTH--Jimmy K. Jones Jr., 55, was born in 1964 in Boone, N.C. He passed away at home in Fort Worth on Friday, Feb 7, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., an hour prior to service, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: Jimmy is survived by his mother, Diann Jones of Fort Worth; brother, Kevin of Commerce who considered him the best brother anyone could have. He is also survived by many very dear friends and neighbors, and his very loving and caring church family at Travis Avenue Baptist Church where he has been a member for many years. He loved everyone and has surely already made many new friends in his heavenly home.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 11, 2020