Jimmy L. Wilson FORT WORTH--Jimmy Lamar "Coach" Wilson of Fort Worth, Texas, was born July 27, 1944, to the late John L and Mary Frances Wilson of Hico, Texas, and passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. SERVICE: He was cremated and a family memorial service will be held at a later date. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his son; sister, Mary Frances Wilson (Jr,) Waller and husband, Dave, of Houston; five granddaughters; two great-granddaughters; two nieces; two nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019