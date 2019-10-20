Home

Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Jimmy Lee Brady


1947 - 2019
Jimmy Lee Brady Obituary
Jimmy Lee Brady BEDFORD--Jimmy Lee Brady, 72, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. SERVICE: Private graveside service was Oct. 4, 2019, at Mount Olivet. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to any Cancer Association of choice or the SPCA. Jim was born Jan. 9, 1947, in Natchez, Miss., to the late Jodie Parnell and Jack Brady. Jim's father served in the United States Army and served with distinction during World War II and Korea. Jodie raised Jim and his sister, JoAnne, while the family was stationed in many bases in the U.S. and abroad. Jim attended Texas Wesleyan College on a theater scholarship. After this, he moved to New York to take a job at ABC-TV. While there, he attended Hunter College, C.U.N.Y, part time. Upon returning to Fort Worth, he became a proud union member, officer and ambassador representing the International Theatrical Stage Employees, Local 126, for many years. His career spanned 52 years in television and theater. Jim was an extremely devoted, respectful, caring, loving and kind husband. We enjoyed years of travel together. He was the love of her life. SURVIVORS: His beloved wife of 31 years, Paula Mabry Brady; brother-in-law, James Arthur Mabry; sister-in-law, Susan Mabry McCormack, and their families.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019
