Jimmy Lewis Barnes FORT WORTH--Jimmy Lewis Barnes, 83, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Mission Arlington, missionarlington.org, 817-277-6620 and/or Missions at First United Methodist Church Burleson, fumcburleson.org, 817-295-1166. Jimmy was born Dec. 24, 1935, in Grandview, Texas, to Lewis Edward Barnes and Mina Correll Hudson Barnes. He worked in civil engineering for TX DOT. Jimmy was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Barnes; his parents; and his sister, Willie Mae Elam. SURVIVORS: Wife, Rosalie Barnes; children, Becky Dossey and husband, Jeff, Greg Barnes and wife, Lynne, and Tom Barnes; stepchildren, Melinda Bridges and husband, Marshall, Jim Galbraith and wife, Connie, David Galbraith and wife, Shannon, and Robert Galbraith and wife, Anne; brother, E.J. Barnes and wife, Larue; sister, Elizabeth Hewlett; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019