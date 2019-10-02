Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Lewis Barnes


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Lewis Barnes Obituary
Jimmy Lewis Barnes FORT WORTH--Jimmy Lewis Barnes, 83, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Mission Arlington, missionarlington.org, 817-277-6620 and/or Missions at First United Methodist Church Burleson, fumcburleson.org, 817-295-1166. Jimmy was born Dec. 24, 1935, in Grandview, Texas, to Lewis Edward Barnes and Mina Correll Hudson Barnes. He worked in civil engineering for TX DOT. Jimmy was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Barnes; his parents; and his sister, Willie Mae Elam. SURVIVORS: Wife, Rosalie Barnes; children, Becky Dossey and husband, Jeff, Greg Barnes and wife, Lynne, and Tom Barnes; stepchildren, Melinda Bridges and husband, Marshall, Jim Galbraith and wife, Connie, David Galbraith and wife, Shannon, and Robert Galbraith and wife, Anne; brother, E.J. Barnes and wife, Larue; sister, Elizabeth Hewlett; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now