Jimmy N. Butler WINTERS--Jimmy N. Butler passed from this earth on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. SERVICE: An informal come and go celebration of his life will be held at his and Norma's home from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at 711 W. Lamar, Winters, Texas. MEMORAILS: In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donation to Meal on Wheels, P.O. Box 903, Abilene, TX 79604. Jim was born Oct. 25, l932, to Joice and Sallie Butler. He was raised in Haltom City, graduating from Birdville High School in 1951. He came to Midwestern University as a member of the Indian football team in 1951, graduating with an accounting degree. While at Midwestern, he met and married Norma Welchel Feb. 13, l953. Jim was with General Motors for 13 years and owned a Pontiac dealership in West Texas before pursuing an accounting career in the Fort Worth and Dallas area. He retired from Welder's Supply in l992. He lived in Hurst and moved to Winters, Texas, in l994. Jim was a member of community and professional organizations and was active in the Fort Worth Moslah Temple. He enjoyed family, traveling, gardening and was a Master Gardener. His parents, three sisters and one brother preceded him in death. His religious affiliation was Methodist. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Norma Welchel Butler; daughter, Sallie Ruth Word of Fort Worth; son, Jimmy N. Butler Jr. and wife, Cheryl, of Winters, Texas. He has four grandchildren Christopher Word, Jason Butler, Amy Allen and Emily Word and great-grandsons, Mason Allen and Archer Word. Also, a sister, Miriam Sloan of Fort Worth, and brother, Preston Butler of Dallas; as well as several nieces and nephews. LANGE FUNERAL HOME Ballinger, 325-365-3531 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 5, 2019