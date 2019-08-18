Home

Jimmy Ray Velasquez Jr.

Jimmy Ray Velasquez Jr. Obituary
Jimmy Ray Velasquez Jr. FORT WORTH--Jimmy Ray Velasquez Jr., 57, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. MEMORIAL/ROSARY: 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, Knights of Columbus Hall, 2625 S. Cooper St., Arlington Texas, 76015. Interment of Ashes: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, Mount Olivet Cemetery, 2301 N. Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76111. Jimmy was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 14, 1961, to Jimmy Velasquez and Minnie Lopez. He lived and worked his whole life in Fort Worth. He enjoyed photography, music, dancing and nostalgia "collector of all sorts." Jimmy was the oldest of seven. He is survived by siblings, Anthony and Carlos, born to Jimmy Velasquez Sr. and Minnie Lopez, and siblings, Cynthia, Cecil, Steve and Pablo, born to Jimmy and Natalie Velasquez. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Josephine Font.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019
