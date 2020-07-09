1/1
Jimmy Robert Muse FORT WORTH -- Jimmy Robert Muse passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the age of 87 years. GRAVESIDE: 9 a.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Jimmy was born in Fort Worth, Texas on Nov. 12, 1932, the youngest of nine children born to John and Clara Muse. Jimmy married Hermina Kubala on Jan. 23, 1953 and they made their home in Fort Worth. He was employed by Lone Star Gas Company. He enjoyed deer hunting, gardening, tinkering with his old red truck and spending time with family and grandchildren. Even though he spent the last two years in a nursing home, he would find the energy to talk and joke with those around him, and was everyone's friend. Jimmy's family would like to thank the staff of Senior Care of Stonegate for their care, compassion, and friendship during Jimmy's stay there. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: His wife of 67 years, Hermina Muse; sons, Curtis Muse and wife Terri, Mike Muse and wife, Tammy; two grandchildren, Cameron and Maegan Muse; one great-grandchild, Raelynn Muse; and one sister, Ruth Fetter.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 9, 2020.
