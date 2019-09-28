|
Jimmy Tincey Evans FORT WORTH--Jimmy Tincey Evans, 90, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. Jim was an entrepreneur from an early age. By 17 he was serving in the U.S. Navy in the Korean War participating in the Battle of Inchon in Korea. After leaving the Navy, he met his wife, Marty, of 58 years. Jim became a salesman, and eventually Jim and Marty became the owner/operators of eight Army Navy stores in the Metroplex. With their children, they sustained the business for 47 years. Jim served on the board of directors for Tarrant Bank and coached many aspiring young ball players at University Little League. Jim was an accomplished fast pitch softball player. Playing catcher, Tincey (as he was known by his softball buddies) lead his teams participating in tournaments all over the country. Jim and Marty later became involved in thoroughbred horse racing. Traveling to the tracks across the Southwest, Jim and Marty loved cheering their horses on to victory. Jim also was an avid golfer. But, most of all, Jim loved his family, friends and people. He never met a stranger! Jim was a member of the Deer Creek Masonic Lodge No. 510 and the Fort Worth Scottish Rite. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Marty. SURVIVORS: Son, Jimmy Evans; daughter, Jane West and husband, Glen; grandchildren, Tyler and Kelsey West; one surviving sister, Bobbie Parish; sister-in-law, Marian Burden; along with numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 28, 2019