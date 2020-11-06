Jimmy (Jim) Vecera

July 17, 1933 - November 1, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Jimmy "Jim" Alfonse Vecera, 87, died Sunday, November 1, 2020, holding the hands of his beloved Julia and hearing the voices of his seven devoted children. Mass of Christian Burial: 2 p.m. Friday, November 6, at St. Patrick Cathedral. Interment: 4 p.m. at Laurel Land Memorial Park. Guests are welcome to come to St. Andrew Catholic Church on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. with a rosary service beginning at 6:00 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mother & Unborn Baby Care of North Texas, Inc., 3704 Myrtle Springs Road, Fort Worth 76116, or Saint Rita Catholic School, 712 Weiler Blvd., Fort Worth 76112.

Jim was born on July 17, 1933, to Nellie and Alfonse Vecera. Jim worked with his father and sisters picking cotton and on the family farm in Megargel, Texas, until he joined the army in 1953. After he returned from his service in Germany, he met the love of his life, Julia Schwind, and they settled in Fort Worth to start their lives together. One of Jim's first jobs selling insurance led to a career in the scaffolding business, where he made numerous contributions to construction in the Metroplex. Though he had a successful career, Jim was a farmer at heart. He labored over a garden every year until his last, providing a bounty for his family, neighbors, and friends. He loved playing golf with his sons and grandsons and square dancing and waltzing with his wife, daughters, and granddaughters. He never knew a stranger and had a way of making people feel important. He loved his country and enjoyed traveling with his wife to every state and to multiple countries in Europe. Jim believed that his family was his greatest accomplishment. Time with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren brought him such joy. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a dutiful usher at Saint Patrick Cathedral, and a sidewalk counselor protecting the lives of the unborn through steadfast prayer. Alongside his wife of 62 years, Jim volunteered and raised funds for churches and schools. Among many acts of charity, Jim and Julia took in foster children and delivered meals to elderly. He approached his life on earth as a means to gaining everlasting life in Heaven by attending daily Mass, praying at every opportunity, reading the Bible, and striving each day to live a virtuous life. Jim leaves behind a legacy of faith and family, friends, and fortitude.

Survivors: Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Julia; their children, Anne Fernandez and husband, Fred; Jimmy Vecera, Jr. and wife, Julie; Nancy Alonso and husband, Mike; Joseph Vecera and wife, Lynnette; Teresa Finn and husband, Tom; Mary Burns and husband, Lonnie; and Jeanne Murphy and husband, John; sisters, Josie Burns and Edie Potter and husband, Pat; his grandchildren, Shawn Fernandez and Sara Ramadan, Walter and Chelsea Fernandez, Richard and Crystal Fernandez, Daniel Fernandez, David Fernandez, Maria Fernandez; Andrew and Meghan Vecera, Anthony and Carolyn Vecera; Michael and Emmanuelle Alonso, Nicholas and Marissa Alonso, Madeleine and Derek Stanzel; Richelle and Travis King, Jacquline Finn, Tara Finn, Jenna Finn; Lauren and Laramie LaRue, Elizabeth Vecera; Lonnie and Rachael Burns, Hannah Burns, Ian Burns; Emily Murphy, Julia Murphy, Bill Murphy, Maggie Murphy, and Katie Murphy; his great-grandchildren, Hendrix Fernandez; Alexander Vecera; Michael Thomas and Cecilia Alonso, Samuel Stanzel; Johnathen and Remington LaRue; Jacob, James, and Henry King; Dylan, Carmella, and Nathan Burns; and scores of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends - all of whom were very important to him.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his mother, Nellie Darilek Vecera, his father, Alfonse Vecera, and his sister, Nell Wolfe.

Please note that all present will be required to wear a mask. Social Distancing will be mandatory, and due to Covid protocols, the family has requested that there be no hugging, hand shaking, etc. Please follow all of the guidelines of the church for traffic flow, etc. We encourage the aged and vulnerable to watch the live streams.







Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 6, 2020.