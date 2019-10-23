|
J.M. Gilley BEDFORD--J.M. Gilley of Bedford, 90, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Parkwood Independent Living, 2700 Parkview Lane, Bedford, Texas, 76022. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial donations are made to at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html or the at https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_heart.html. Jay was a Korean War veteran in the U.S. Navy and a radio operator for the U.S. Air Force. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his son, Joseph Gilley, wife, Diane; daughter, Elizabeth and her husband, Kirk McBurnett; five grandchildren; as well as six great-grandchildren. Jay's family and lifelong friends will miss him dearly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 23, 2019