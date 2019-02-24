|
|
J.M. Kyle WATAUGA -- J. M. Kyle, 90, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet. J.M. was born Jan. 12, 1929 in Aspermont, to Archie and Stella Kyle. He worked at Bell Helicopter and retired in 1988. J.M. was preceded in death by his wife, Floye; and son, David. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Cindy Jernigan and husband, Jerry; son, James Kyle and wife, Suzanne; grandchildren, Brad Kyle, Michelle Stubblefield and husband, Lee, Brian Vanmeter and wife, Stacey and Bryana McFarland; great-grandchildren, Gaven and Zaden Vanmeter, Warin and Sara Stubblefield and Aubry Maldonado; special caregiver and friend, Susan Powell; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephew.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019