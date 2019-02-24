Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Olivet
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for J.M. Kyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J.M. Kyle


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
J.M. Kyle Obituary
J.M. Kyle WATAUGA -- J. M. Kyle, 90, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet. J.M. was born Jan. 12, 1929 in Aspermont, to Archie and Stella Kyle. He worked at Bell Helicopter and retired in 1988. J.M. was preceded in death by his wife, Floye; and son, David. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Cindy Jernigan and husband, Jerry; son, James Kyle and wife, Suzanne; grandchildren, Brad Kyle, Michelle Stubblefield and husband, Lee, Brian Vanmeter and wife, Stacey and Bryana McFarland; great-grandchildren, Gaven and Zaden Vanmeter, Warin and Sara Stubblefield and Aubry Maldonado; special caregiver and friend, Susan Powell; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephew.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now