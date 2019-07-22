Home

Jo Ann Gandy Obituary
Jo Ann Gandy LEWISVILLE--Jo Ann Gandy, 86, of Lewisville, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, July 19, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Visitation: 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Both in Greenwood Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Ardent Hospice of Flower Mound or to the in Jo Ann's honor. Jo Ann was born Oct. 18, 1932, in Centralia, Ill., to Leo and Muriel Fowler. Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Leo; husbands, Dairwood Pyles and Roger Gandy; and son-in-law, Neal Trostle. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Janice Pyles-Trostle, Jordan Daniel Quiett, Joy Harper and her husband, Kevin, Nena Faulkner and her husband, Bob; grandchildren, Misty Burnett, Jaclyn Pyles, Andrea Grubbs, Kelsey Grubbs, and Joshua Faulkner; great-grandson, Kane Heikkinen; sisters, Betty Mayoral, Helen Donoho, Donna Shaw, Lenora Funkhouser, Susan Montoya, and Elba Schroeder; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 22, 2019
