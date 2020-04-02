|
Jo Ann Hale FORT WORTH -- Jo Ann Hale, 81 of Fort Worth, passed away in her home, March 29, 2020. SERVICE: A memorial service will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Precious Faith Temple, 3204 Roberts Cutoff, Fort Worth, Texas, 76114 or to the . Jo Ann was born February 9, 1939 in Fort Worth to John and Beulah Chasteen. She was a very loving person and really enjoyed being with her family when she was able to. She loved the Lord and served Him most of her life. SURVIVORS: Two sons, Anthony Hale and his wife, Jeannie, and Rusty Hale; sister, Donna Power and her husband, Jimmy. She had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many friends. She will be missed by her friends and family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 2, 2020