Jo Ann Scott FORT WORTH--Jo Ann Scott passed Wednesday, April 22, 2020. SERVICE: No services are planned. Jo Ann was born Jan. 12, 1928, in Arlington to Joseph and Lula Mae Elliott. She married the love of her life, Gerald Scott, and together they raised their family. In her spare time, Jo Ann liked to play bridge and was a Grandmaster bridge player. She also loved to dance and was a remarkable cook. Jo Ann lived a full and complete life in her 92 years, and she leaves behind a family that will cherish all of the memories she made with them. Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Scott. SURVIVORS: Son, Terry Scott; grandson, Toben Scott; granddaughters, Tera Zander and Amy Tongate; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn McCauley and Carmen Golden; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020
