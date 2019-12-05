Home

Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
3407 SW Wilshire Blvd.
Joshua, TX 76058
(817) 426-3200
Jo Ann Thomas Obituary
Jo Ann Thomas BURLESON--Jo Ann Thomas, 87, passed away Dec. 2, 2019. She was born June 7, 1932, in Hillsboro, Texas, to Holmes N. and Thelma (Bearden) Payne. SERVICES: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Burleson Church of Christ. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain Valley Funeral Home. Jo Ann loved crossword puzzles and her cat, Charlie. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking for them. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and daughter, Teresa Odom. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Richard "Dick" Thomas of Burleson; children, Becky Gillaspy (Stell), Doug Thomas, Kirk Thomas and Audrey Gillespie; grandchildren, Jennifer Key, Skye Espejo, Kelsey Braun, Megan Thomas, David Thomas and Amy Denton; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Key, Cameron Key, Wesley Braun, Bentley Braun and Aubree Denton; and numerous nieces and nephews, extended families and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 5, 2019
