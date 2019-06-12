|
Jo Anne Gearhart FORT WORTH--Jo Anne Olson Gearhart, 90, passed away at her home of 55 years on Monday, June 10, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday at University Christian Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: Contributions may be made to University Christian Church (music ministry). Jo Anne was born to Raymond Victor Olson and Nelle Anderson Foster on Oct. 2, 1928. She grew up in Erie, Kan., and at age 18, married Marvin Gearhart of Shaw, Kan., on Valentine's Day 1947. They recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary. Jo Anne graduated Phi Kappa Phi from Kansas State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics. She and Marvin had four children: Dee Ann, Dale, Jill and Janice. Jo Anne was a faithful member of University Christian Church for 65 years. Her passions included her church, her family, music and gardening. SURVIVORS: Husband, Marvin Gearhart; children, Dee Ann (Craig) Stenberg, Dale (Jeré) Gearhart, Jill (Daniel) Johnston, and Janice (Jon) DeLuca; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 12, 2019