Jo Bruce Hunter

Jo Bruce Hunter Obituary
Jo Bruce Hunter FORT WORTH--Jo Bruce Hunter, 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at home surrounded by family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Jo was born Jan. 10, 1941, in Wichita Falls, Texas, and moved to Fort Worth around 1970. She lived life to the fullest and impacted many people through her passion for the recovery community. She loved her many cats throughout the years and supported animal charities. Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Hunter of 32 years; and parents, Tidwell and Christeene Bruce. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Julie Bruce Reyes and husband, Jimmy; granddaughter, Ashley Brown; grandson, Rob Brown; great-grandson, Andrew Brown; stepdaughters, Vicki Hunter Robertson and Jana Hunter Chrisenberry; and Sasha, her beloved cat.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020
