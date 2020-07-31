Jo Carolyn Dyer EVERMAN -- Jo Carolyn Dyer, 80 of Everman, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 with her family by her side. Jo was born to the late Jeff and Velma Lawrence and raised in Eldorado, Oklahoma. SERVICE: Visitation will be held at Laurel Land in Fort Worth Friday, July 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 1 at the First Baptist Church in Everman at 10 a.m. Graveside service to immediately follow at the Everman Cemetery. She was married to the love of her life, Jeff Dyer for 57 years. They raised two children together, John and Jana. They resided in Everman for 52 years serving their community, neighbors, church, and schools. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Donald Lawrence. Her sweet spirit led her compassionate, kind, and selfless need to help others. She was a Christian and had a toughness and tireless disposition. She was a soft spoken beautiful lady that spoke less and acted often. Her love and friendship was seen in abundance in her works and actions. SURVIVORS: Jo is survived by her husband, Jeff and by her children, John Dyer of Everman and Jana Jackson and son-in-law, James Jackson of Burleson. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Radford of Wichita Falls; five grandchildren, Lauren, Hannah, Sara, Jordan, and Jacob and three great-grandchildren.